On May 20 at 8:53 a.m., school administrators at Thomas Stone High School were made aware that a student possibly possessed what appeared to be a handgun. The school resource officer located the student and found a replica 9mm airsoft gun, which resembles a semi-automatic firearm.

Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

The gun was recovered, and the student’s parents were contacted. The case will be screened with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Cpl. Payne at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous but provide information about threats or criminal activity at schools may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.