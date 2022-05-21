(Waldorf, MD, May 20, 2022) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs responded after their loss to Gastonia on Thursday night. Daryl Thompson (W, 3-1) retired the first nine Long Island Ducks’ batters of the game, as he ultimately pitched six innings on just 69 pitches. The Blue Crabs bats hit throughout the evening as Southern Maryland secured a 13-2 win.

Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ bats immediately clicked off Long Island’s starter, Akeel Morris (L, 0-2). Jack Sundberg doubled to lead off the game, and Raul Shah followed it up with a walk. Sundberg later scored on a sacrifice fly from Jared Walker, giving Southern Maryland a 1-0 lead. David Harris then launched his sixth homer of the season over the Mini Monster, scoring Shah and putting the Blue Crabs ahead 3-0.

In the second inning, the scoring continued. After a pitch hit Ryan Haug, Jack Sundberg reached on a bunt single. Raul Shah then poked a short line drive into center field, past the diving reach of Rusney Castillo. Once Castillo reached the ball, Haug and Sundberg scored, giving the Blue Crabs a 5-0 lead.

Long Island picked up their first baserunners and their only two runs in the fourth inning, while Southern Maryland kept scoring in the fifth. Braxton Lee picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice ground out to shortstop Deven Marrero. David Harris roped a line drive into right field in the sixth, scoring Jared Walker and extending the lead to 7-2.

Long Island’s pitching struggled in the seventh. The Ducks’ pitchers offered a pair of free passes with the bases loaded, giving the Blue Crabs a 9-2 lead. Jared Walker also picked up his second sacrifice fly of the game, extending the Blue Crabs’ lead to 10-2. Later in the inning, David Harris blasted a double to deep center field, scoring Jack Sundberg and Raul Shah, putting Southern Maryland ahead 12-2.

In the eighth inning, Southern Maryland added their final run on yet another sacrifice fly. Michael Baca hit a line drive to right field, bringing in Braxton Lee from third base to give the Blue Crabs a 13-2 lead.

After six effective innings from Thompson, the Blue Crabs’ bullpen stayed strong. Bradley Roney pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, picking up two strikeouts, while Geekie held the Ducks without a run in the eighth. Merithew closed the door in the ninth inning, striking out one and retiring the Ducks in order.

The Blue Crabs move to 21-4 on the season, winning and leading the Ducks by 9.5 games in the division. The Blue Crabs return to Regency Furniture Stadium tomorrow at 6:35 for game two with the Long Island Ducks.