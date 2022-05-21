BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Junior captain Ethan Carpenter (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) and sophomore Emmanuel Douge (Frederick, Md./Oakdale) ended their first campaign on the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team with solid performances at the 2022 All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference (AARTFC) Outdoor Championships. Moravian College hosted the two-day AARTFC Championships (May 18-19).

Emmanuel Douge at AARTFC Outdoor Championships (5.18.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Carpenter had automatically qualified for the hammer throw on March 19 at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational with his school-record mark of 50.15m while earning an automatic spot in the discus throw with a school-record mark of 42.65m on April 23 at the Hopkins/Loyola Invitational.

Carpenter reached the podium in the discus throw with a school-record distance of 46.77m for seventh in the 35-person field. He beat his previous mark of 42.65m, which helped him qualify for the AARTFCs, by 4.12m. Carpenter’s mark of 46.77m currently ranks 46th in Division III, second in the Mid-Atlantic region, and first in the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference.

The 6-3 thrower then posted a 24th-place finish in the hammer throw with 41.65m.

Douge, a wild card entry, finished 32nd in the 100m dash with a school-record time of 11.26, shaving off 0.01 seconds from his own record of 11.27.

As a team, the Seahawks placed 38th in the 41-team field.

Up Next for the Seahawks