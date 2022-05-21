LEONARDTOWN, MD (May 20, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated eligibility for its COVID-19 vaccine clinics by updated authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Children ages 5 and older are now eligible to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least five months after completion of their primary vaccine series. Individuals age 17 and younger may only be registered for an SMCHD vaccine clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Everyone age 5 and older should get and stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines for the best protection from severe illness and to help protect others in our community. You are up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccines when you have received the primary series and booster dose(s) when eligible, as follows:

Age 5+ ? Primary vaccine series (2 doses) + a booster dose

? Primary vaccine series (2 doses) + a booster dose Age 50+ ? Primary vaccine series (2 doses) + two booster doses

People with compromised immune systems should receive additional doses as follows:

Age 5+ ? Initial vaccine series (3 doses) + a booster dose

? Initial vaccine series (3 doses) + a booster dose Age 12+ ? Initial vaccine series (3 doses) + two booster doses

For more information, please visit: smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine; select the patient age group for available clinic dates and to make an appointment. Call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4330 for questions or assistance in making an appointment over the phone. Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment. COVID-19 vaccines are also available through primary care offices and local pharmacies.

“This approval of a booster dose for eligible children is timely as we are experiencing a rise in community transmission of COVID-19 and new subvariants of the virus,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Staying up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses, helps to prevent severe illness from COVID-19. This in turn helps to protect others in our community as severe illness may involve a longer period of being contagious, and may also expose our local health care workers to infection as they take care of those who are seriously ill.”



For local COVID-19 updates and information, please visit smchd.org/coronavirus.