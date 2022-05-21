BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Sophomore Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) wrapped up her first year on the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s outdoor track & field team with a 21st-place finish and school record in the discus throw at the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference (AARTFC) Outdoor Championships on May 18. Moravian College hosted the two-day AARTFC Championships.

Meaghan Collins throwing hammer at SMCM (4.2.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Collins, a wild card entry, threw the discus 36.11m for 21st in the 35-person field. The 6-0 thrower broke her own school record in the event by 1.85m, as her previous mark was 34.26m. Collins’s 36.11m currently ranks 15th in the Mid-Atlantic region and No. 1 in the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference.

Up Next for the Seahawks