On May 19, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from Sheriff’s Office K-9 and the Vice Narcotics Support Team, executed a search and seizure warrant on Michael Dale Wood, age 56 of Lexington Park.

Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Wood was found to have a quantity of suspected oxycodone and cocaine packaged to indicate distribution. Wood was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following: