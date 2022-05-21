Join us for the Friday night Summer Concert Series. The weekly concerts take place from 7 pm to 9 pm on the lawn at La Plata Town Hall at 305 Queen Anne Street. Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for sitting. Coolers are allowed, but no alcohol, please. Food Vendors will be located in the back of the parking lot.

2022 Concert Schedule

Friday May 27th: 7 PM to 9 PM

The Revival Band

A modern Country band with a hint of Rock and touch of Blues

Friday June 3rd: 7 PM to 9 PM

Justin Taylor Band

Rock n’ Roll & a Pop Country influence – covers & original music

Friday June 10th: 7 PM to 9 PM

The Hometown Band

Your favorite local musicians playing Blues, Classic Rock, Soul, and Country hits

Friday June 17th: 7 PM to 9 PM

Motown Butta

Motown

Friday June 24th: 7 PM to 9 PM

Flippin’ Eyelids

Classic Rock, Modern Rock, Oldies and Dance

Friday July 1st: 7 PM to 9 PM

Water’s Edge

Rock, Classic Rock, Pop and Contemporary Country

Friday July 8th: 7 PM

US Navy Band Country Current

Country-bluegrass ensemble

Friday July 15th: 7 PM to 9 PM

Funkzilla

Hits from the 60’s to Modern Rock

Friday July 22nd: 7 PM to 9 PM

Taboo

Top 40, Rock, Pop, Funk, Blues and a little Country too!

Friday July 29th: 7 PM to 9 PM

Hey Baby with the Who’s Your Daddy Horns

High energy rhythm section with phat horns playing classic rock

Friday August 5th: 7 PM to 9 PM

Girl Crush

Hits from the 70’s to today

Friday August 12th: 7 PM to 9 PM

Quiet Fire

Old School Soul, Jazz and Pop

Friday August 19th: 7 PM

US Navy Band The Sea Chanters

Traditional Choral music, Sea Chanteys, Patriotic Fare, Opera, Broadway and Contemporary music

Friday August 26th: 7 PM to 9 PM

Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Show

The schedule is subject to change.

Please note military concerts are usually about 75-90 minutes due to their regulations.

If a concert has to be canceled due to the weather, we will post the information in the following locations: