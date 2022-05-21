Join us for the Friday night Summer Concert Series. The weekly concerts take place from 7 pm to 9 pm on the lawn at La Plata Town Hall at 305 Queen Anne Street. Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for sitting. Coolers are allowed, but no alcohol, please. Food Vendors will be located in the back of the parking lot.
2022 Concert Schedule
Summer Concert
- Friday May 27th: 7 PM to 9 PM
- The Revival Band
- A modern Country band with a hint of Rock and touch of Blues
Summer Concert
- Friday June 3rd: 7 PM to 9 PM
- Justin Taylor Band
- Rock n’ Roll & a Pop Country influence – covers & original music
Summer Concert
- Friday June 10th: 7 PM to 9 PM
- The Hometown Band
- Your favorite local musicians playing Blues, Classic Rock, Soul, and Country hits
Summer Concert
- Friday June 17th: 7 PM to 9 PM
- Motown Butta
- Motown
Summer Concert
- Friday June 24th: 7 PM to 9 PM
- Flippin’ Eyelids
- Classic Rock, Modern Rock, Oldies and Dance
Summer Concert
- Friday July 1st: 7 PM to 9 PM
- Water’s Edge
- Rock, Classic Rock, Pop and Contemporary Country
Summer Concert
- Friday July 8th: 7 PM
- US Navy Band Country Current
- Country-bluegrass ensemble
Summer Concert
- Friday July 15th: 7 PM to 9 PM
- Funkzilla
- Hits from the 60’s to Modern Rock
Summer Concert
- Friday July 22nd: 7 PM to 9 PM
- Taboo
- Top 40, Rock, Pop, Funk, Blues and a little Country too!
Summer Concert
- Friday July 29th: 7 PM to 9 PM
- Hey Baby with the Who’s Your Daddy Horns
- High energy rhythm section with phat horns playing classic rock
Summer Concert
- Friday August 5th: 7 PM to 9 PM
- Girl Crush
- Hits from the 70’s to today
Summer Concert
- Friday August 12th: 7 PM to 9 PM
- Quiet Fire
- Old School Soul, Jazz and Pop
Summer Concert
- Friday August 19th: 7 PM
- US Navy Band The Sea Chanters
- Traditional Choral music, Sea Chanteys, Patriotic Fare, Opera, Broadway and Contemporary music
Summer Concert
- Friday August 26th: 7 PM to 9 PM
- Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Show
The schedule is subject to change.
Please note military concerts are usually about 75-90 minutes due to their regulations.
If a concert has to be canceled due to the weather, we will post the information in the following locations:
- Town of La Plata website – on the home page and concert page
- Town of La Plata Facebook page
- Call 301-934-8421 for a recorded message, and press #7 for special events
- Town of La Plata emails – to sign up, please send your email address to cwilson@townoflaplata.org