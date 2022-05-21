Join us for the Friday night Summer Concert Series.  The weekly concerts take place from 7 pm to 9 pm on the lawn at La Plata Town Hall at 305 Queen Anne Street. Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for sitting. Coolers are allowed, but no alcohol, please. Food Vendors will be located in the back of the parking lot. 

2022 Concert Schedule 

  • Friday May 27th: 7 PM to 9 PM
  • The Revival Band
  • A modern Country band with a hint of Rock and touch of Blues

  • Friday June 3rd: 7 PM to 9 PM
  • Justin Taylor Band
  • Rock n’ Roll & a Pop Country influence – covers & original music 

  • Friday June 10th: 7 PM to 9 PM
  • The Hometown Band
  • Your favorite local musicians playing Blues, Classic Rock, Soul, and Country hits

  • Friday June 24th: 7 PM to 9 PM
  • Flippin’ Eyelids
  • Classic Rock, Modern Rock, Oldies and Dance

  • Friday July 1st: 7 PM to 9 PM
  • Water’s Edge
  • Rock, Classic Rock, Pop and Contemporary Country

  • Friday July 15th: 7 PM to 9 PM
  • Funkzilla
  • Hits from the 60’s to Modern Rock

  • Friday July 22nd: 7 PM to 9 PM
  • Taboo
  • Top 40, Rock, Pop, Funk, Blues and a little Country too!

  • Friday August 5th: 7 PM to 9 PM
  • Girl Crush
  • Hits from the 70’s to today

  • Friday August 12th: 7 PM to 9 PM
  • Quiet Fire
  • Old School Soul, Jazz and Pop

  • Friday August 19th: 7 PM
  • US Navy Band The Sea Chanters
  • Traditional Choral music, Sea Chanteys, Patriotic Fare, Opera, Broadway and Contemporary music

The schedule is subject to change.

Please note military concerts are usually about 75-90 minutes due to their regulations.

If a concert has to be canceled due to the weather, we will post the information in the following locations:

