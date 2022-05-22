

Washington, D.C. – Nationwide commercial gaming revenue totaled $14.31 billion in Q1 2022, according to the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker. This sets a new Q1 record and nearly matches the all-time quarterly record, which was just set in Q4 2021 ($14.35B).

The strong start to the year was punctuated by March’s revenue performance of $5.31 billion. The month marked the highest-grossing revenue month in industry history.

“Consumers continue to seek out gaming’s entertainment options in record numbers,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. “Q1’s strong results build on the industry’s record year in 2021 despite continued headwinds from supply chain constraints, labor shortages, and the impact of soaring inflation.”

The AGA also released the annual State of the States report, detailing the remarkable industry recovery throughout 2021.

Notably, the Baltimore/Washington area ranked as the fourth highest-grossing gaming market in the country, with revenue totaling $2 billion in 2021. Other insights include:

In 2021, total sports betting revenue in the District of Columbia was $26.8 million on a handle of $203.3 million. The revenue total was up 97.8 percent from 2020 when sports betting operations were launched at the height of the pandemic.

In 2021, commercial sports betting operations generated total tax revenue of approximately $1.9 million, up 91.2 percent versus the previous year. The tax revenue is designated for problem gambling services, supporting early childhood education, and funding community engagement services.

In 2021, total Maryland statewide commercial casino gaming revenue was a record $1.93 billion, up 57.1 percent versus 2020 and 9.6 percent compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019. The total included revenue contributions from legal sports betting, which was launched at Maryland casinos in December.

Maryland was home to the second and third highest-grossing casinos outside of Nevada in 2021—trailing only Resorts World New York City in Queens.

In 2021, Maryland’s commercial casinos generated total gaming tax revenue of $814.4 million, up 60.4 percent from 2020. Of the gaming tax total, nearly $600 million was distributed to Maryland’s Education Trust Fund, which supports public education and the construction of new schools, including public colleges, throughout the state.

Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker

Total commercial gaming revenue for Q1 2022 increased nearly 29 percent year-over-year. Nearly every (32 of 34) commercial gaming jurisdiction surpassed Q1 revenue from last year and three-set quarterly records: Arkansas ($147.4M), Florida ($182.0M), and New York ($996.6M).

Sports betting and iGaming continued to experience tremendous growth, with both verticals setting all-time quarterly records, while land-based gaming showed quarterly growth amidst a traditional seasonal slowdown.

“Four years post-PASPA, legal sports betting’s a success is proving what we’ve known all along: American consumers are eager to wager within the protections of the regulated market,” Miller added. “It also reinforces the need to stamp out offshore, illegal operators who prey on vulnerable customers.”

State of the States 2022

AGA’s newly released State of the States report explored the industry’s remarkable bounce back in 2021. Highlights from this year’s report, which serves as the definitive economic and regulatory analysis of U.S. commercial gaming by state, include:

2021 set a new annual record for commercial gaming, reaching $53.03 billion—a 21.5 percent increase from the previous high in 2019.

Commercial gaming operations generated a record $11.69 billion in direct gaming tax revenue paid to state and local governments—up 75 percent from 2020 and 15 percent from 2019. This does not include the billions more paid in income, sales or other taxes.

The top 10 commercial gaming markets for 2021: (1) Las Vegas Strip, (2) Atlantic City, (3) Chicagoland, (4) Baltimore-Washington D.C., (5) Gulf Coast, (6) New York City, (7) Philadelphia, (8) Detroit, (9) St. Louis and (10) Boulder Strip.

“Our industry’s success goes beyond the bottom line and into communities across the country. The record state and local tax contributions fund vital services from infrastructure and education to healthcare and emergency services,” Miller reflected on the State of the States report.