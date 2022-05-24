LEONARDTOWN, MD – Today, Commissioner President Randy Guy and Commissioner Todd Morgan attended and spoke at an event on Solomons Island to bring public attention to the need to replace the Governor Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge.

Credit: St. Mary's County Public Information Office

Joined by U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, Congressman Steny Hoyer, Delegate Rachel Jones, Senator Jack Bailey, and Calvert County Commissioner President Buddy Hance, Commissioner President Randy Guy spoke to the critical infrastructure needs of the Thomas Johnson Bridge. President Guy said, “…we need a replacement.”

Commissioner President Guy also pointed out the pressing need for attention to suicide prevention measures, “In March, St. Mary’s County wrote and sent a letter to the Maryland Department of Transportation requesting immediate assistance to find solutions to mitigate suicide attempts from the bridge.”

Credit: St. Mary's County Public Information Office

Over the next five years, Maryland will receive $400 million in funding from the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve public transportation in the state. The infrastructure law will fund the repair and rebuilding of roads and bridges, focusing on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians. $1 million in direct funding is marked for project design for widening MD 4 and the Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge replacement.