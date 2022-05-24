LATHAM, N.Y. – Junior Erin Piper (Manchester, Md./Manchester Valley) was selected to the 2022 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Monday morning.

The seven-member United East Women’s Lacrosse All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory, and respectfulness in defeat. Their coach chose Everyone as a representative who embodies the Division III spirit.

Piper saw action in eight games for the 2022 United East Women’s Lacrosse Champions, contributing three goals on five shots and three assists. The 5-9 midfielder chipped in a goal and assisted in the conference tournament semifinal matchup with SUNY Morrisville on May 6.

As a biology and psychology double major, she holds a 3.753 cumulative grade point average and has made the Dean’s List five times. Piper was named to the conference all-academic teams in 2020 and 2021.