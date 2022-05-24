LATHAM, N.Y. – Junior Erin Piper (Manchester, Md./Manchester Valley) was selected to the 2022 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Monday morning.

The seven-member United East Women’s Lacrosse All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory, and respectfulness in defeat. Their coach chose Everyone as a representative who embodies the Division III spirit.

Erin Piper vs. Wells (4.9.22) Credit: Shanelle Fleet / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Piper saw action in eight games for the 2022 United East Women’s Lacrosse Champions, contributing three goals on five shots and three assists. The 5-9 midfielder chipped in a goal and assisted in the conference tournament semifinal matchup with SUNY Morrisville on May 6.

As a biology and psychology double major, she holds a 3.753 cumulative grade point average and has made the Dean’s List five times. Piper was named to the conference all-academic teams in 2020 and 2021.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply