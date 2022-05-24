The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the driver’s identity pictured in a hit-and-run investigation.

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 3:56 pm, a 19-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were walking on Thomas Drive at Piney Point Road at St. George Island when they were struck from behind by a silver passenger vehicle with suspected Texas tags, likely a 1999 or 2000 Honda Civic LX.

The 19-year-old suffered a leg injury and was flown to an area trauma center for treatment. The 14-year-old was grazed by the vehicle but reported no injury. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the collision scene.

Anyone with information about the driver’s identity or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 8085 or by email at joseph.bowling@stmarysmd.com . Case # 25141-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.