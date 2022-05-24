The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a catalytic converter theft that occurred on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Owings, MD.

Investigation revealed an unknown subject removed a catalytic converter from a Ford work van and damaged another in a removal attempt.

Suspect Sought in Catalytic Converter Theft Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

The suspect is noticeably short, approximately 5 feet and 5 feet 3 inches tall, wearing a camouflage long-sleeved shirt, jacket, and blue jeans. He/she was also seen with a face covering and gloves.

Anyone with similar incidents or suspect information is asked to contact Detective Yates at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2151 or Edward.Yates@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case number 22-26241.