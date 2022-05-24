Leonardtown, MD—The summer of music continues when the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival presents another exciting concert featuring Funkzilla SOMD and Nightcap On the Water’s Edge at the Leonardtown Wharf on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Headed by local sensation Tara Rae, the Nightcap Duo kicks things off from 2 p.m. – to 3 p.m. with an all-acoustic set. Then popular party band, Funkzilla SOMD, turns up the volume with their unique blend of funk, reggae, and rock music.

In addition, to live music, attendees will be able to purchase and enjoy tasty eats from the Linda’s on the Go Food Truck, award-winning wine from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, beer from the Hollywood Optimist’s Club, and sweet treats from the Frog Town Ice Cream Shop.

Attendees will be able to join in the fun by land or water – catch FREE shuttle rides from the Leonardtown Trolley provided by Patuxent Transportation from the Leonardtown Square down to the Wharf from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. or pull up to the Town’s new slips and enjoy the music with friends right from your boat. Land lovers, please bring your own lawn chair or blanket for your comfort.

Join us for an amazing afternoon of music On the Water’s Edge at the Leonardtown Wharf this Saturday. Then look for other exciting concerts around Town from the Leonardtown Square to the Port of Leonardtown Winery from May ‘til October 2022, and be sure to join us for a fabulous summer of music in Leonardtown!

For a complete list of music in Leonardtown, visit VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest .