(The Center Square) – Gas prices hit a new record high yet again Monday, the latest in a series of record-high price points as Americans grapple with soaring inflation and energy costs.

According to AAA, the national average gas price hit $4.60 for regular unleaded gas and $5.58 for diesel. A year ago, regular unleaded gasoline cost about $3.04 per gallon, and diesel cost $3.18 per gallon, which was already on the rise.

The current cost of diesel is a bit below the record high, which was hit last week.

President Joe Biden acknowledged the pain at the pump during a news conference in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Monday.

“When it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger, and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” Biden said. “It’s bad. The price of gas at the pump … it’s affecting many families.”

Critics have blamed Biden’s policies on placing more oil and gas industry restrictions for the record-high gas prices.