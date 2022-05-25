Starting this August with the launch of the 2022-2023 school year, the start and end times for five elementary schools will change to an earlier or later schedule. The affected schools include C. Paul Barnhart, Dr. Gustavus Brown, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, T.C. Martin, and J.P. Ryon elementary schools.

The changes will accommodate transportation needs associated with the move of T.C. Martin Elementary School students to the Transition School and increased transportation needs as part of regionalized program expansions. The new schedules will also create efficiencies within the CCPS transportation system to continue reliable service for all students.

The following are the new start-and end-time schedules, effective Aug. 29, 2022.

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is a 10-minute time change from the current school year. The change allows for a more regionalized transportation tier system in central Waldorf.

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students are currently at the Transition School but return this fall to the Dr. Brown school campus. The renovation of the school campus is nearly complete. This change moves Dr. Brown’s start and end times back to a similar time frame before the renovation.

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a 15-minute time change from the current school year. The change allows for a more regionalized transportation tier system in central Waldorf.

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. T.C. Martin Elementary School: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Martin students will attend the Transition School for two school years. Renovations begin at the Martin campus this fall. This schedule also accommodates bus transportation for Martin students to and from Waldorf.

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. J.P. Ryon Elementary School: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is a 30-minute time change from the current school year. The change will support staggered start times for safety and traffic accommodations in the areas of John Hanson Drive and Vivian Adams Drive. The Ryon campus is only accessible by one street, increasing traffic and leading to transportation challenges.

School principals will share the time change information with parents and send reminders before the start of the school year.