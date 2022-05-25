The College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) Board of Trustees awarded six full-time faculty members tenure at its May 19, 2022, meeting.

“After an intense review process by their peers, it is my honor to recommend their award of tenure,” CSM Provost and Vice President of Learning Dr. Rodney Redmond told the trustees. “These faculty members have given exceptional service, developed top-notch scholarship, and taught high-caliber classes to the CSM student body and community.”

The following CSM faculty have met or exceeded the standard outlined in the tenure review policy as established jointly by college administrators and the Faculty Senate: