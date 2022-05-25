The National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center will host its annual “Innovations in Flight Outdoor Aviation Display” Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will be able to view over 50 vintage, modern and commercial aircraft that will fly in for the day and be on display outside the museum.

Aircraft scheduled to appear to include U.S. Air Force C-47 “Miss Virginia,” Pan Am DC-3 “Clipper Tabitha May” and Rockwell Commander 690D “Citizen of the World,” which flew pole-to-pole in 2020. Free passes are required to view the outdoor display and can be reserved on the museum’s website.

The National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center Credit: The National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

“Innovations in Flight Outdoor Aviation Display” will explore the engineering and design achievements of the past century of flight. Visitors can talk with pilots and explore the aircraft’s cockpits and cabins. In addition to the outdoor aircraft display, museum educators will lead visitors in plane spotting aircraft landing at Washington Dulles International Airport and teach them how to spot and identify aircraft from anywhere. Visitors will also be able to use social media filters to transform into iconic pilots from aviation history.

The event is made possible through the support of United Airlines. To learn more about the museum and “Innovations in Flight,” visit the museum’s website.

The National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center is located in Chantilly, Virginia, near Washington Dulles International Airport, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, but there is a $15 parking fee for vehicles entering before 4 p.m. at the Udvar-Hazy Center. The museum building on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., is located at Sixth Street and Independence Avenue S.W. and is open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. (closed Dec. 25).