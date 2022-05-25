PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland – The Department of the Navy (Navy), after carefully weighing the strategic, operational, and environmental consequences of the Proposed Action, announces its decision to:

Conduct testing and training as identified in Alternative 2, the Navy’s Preferred Alternative, of the Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Testing and Training Activities in the Patuxent River Complex (PRC).

Implement this alternative to enable the Navy and other U.S. military services to meet their respective missions.

Continue implementing the full suite of mitigation measures detailed in the PRC Final EIS to avoid or reduce potential environmental impacts during testing and training activities.

An EA-18G Growler from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23, located at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, conducts a Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) flight test over Southern Maryland. The Navy’s mission, under Title 10 United States Code (U.S.C.) Section 8062, is to maintain, train, and equip combat-ready military forces capable of winning wars, deterring aggression, and maintaining freedom of the seas. Credit: Steve Wolff / U.S. Navy

The Navy’s mission, under Title 10 United States Code (U.S.C.) Section 8062 is to maintain, train, and equip combat-ready military forces capable of winning wars, deterring aggression, and maintaining freedom of the seas. This decision will enable the Navy to provide sailors and Marines with equipment and technology that operate effectively and safely to support current and projected future military readiness requirements.

The Record of Decision concludes the National Environmental Policy Act process that involved years of research, analysis, consultations with state and federal agencies, stakeholder and tribal engagement, and public involvement.

The Record of Decision is available on the project website: www.PRCEIS.com

The Record of Decision is also available for viewing at local public libraries: St. Mary’s County Library Lexington Park Branch and Charlotte Hall Branch; Calvert Library Southern Branch; Dorchester County Central Library; Somerset County Library Princess Anne Branch; Lancaster Community Library; and Northumberland Public Library.

If you have questions or want more information, please visit www.PRCEIS.com or contact the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Sustainability Office at (301) 342-9902.