HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Association of REALTORS®(SMAR) hosted a Town Hall on May 19, where the organization issued endorsements for candidates seeking county commissioner seats in Southern Maryland.

Over the course of two days, SMAR’s Government Affairs Committee and REALTOR® Political Action Committee Trustees hosted interviews with approximately 30 candidates who were seeking a SMAR endorsement. All candidates were required to submit a questionnaire before their interviews which can be found on SMAR’s website, www.somdrealtors.com.

SMAR is a trade organization dedicated to serving over 1,800 members and affiliates and the rights of over 170,000 Southern Maryland property owners. SMAR works directly with elected officials to find common-sense solutions while maintaining strong support for the real estate industry and all property owners.

SMAR is offering endorsements of the following candidates and leaders who are seeking county commissioner positions in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County:

Pictured from left to right. Back: Chris Gadway (Calvert), Chris Hill (Maryland Realtors), Gregg Kantak (SMAR), Todd Ireland (Calvert), Scott Ostrow (St. Mary’s), Theresa Kuhns (SMAR). Front: Bobby Rucci (Charles), Reuben Collins II (Charles), Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (Charles), Tanya Redding (SMAR), Earl “Buddy” Hance (Calvert), Kelly McConkey (Calvert), Judy Szynborski (SMAR), Lisa Smallwood (SMAR). Credit: Southern Maryland Association Of REALTORS®

Calvert County:

For the offices of two At-Large Commissioners: Earl “ Buddy” Hance and Todd Ireland

“ For the office of District One Commissioner: Mike Hart

For the office of District Two Commissioner: Chris Gadway

For the office of District Four Commissioner: Kelly McConkey

Charles County:

For the office of Commissioner President: Reuben Collins II

For the office of District One Commissioner: Gilbert “BJ” Bowling

For the office of District Two Commissioner: Thomasina Coates

For the office of District Four Commissioner: Bobby Rucci, Realtor®

St. Mary’s County:

Pictured from left to right: Gregg Kantak, Tanya Redding, William “BJ” Hall (St. Mary’s), Judy Szynborski, Theresa Kuhns. Credit: Southern Maryland Association Of REALTORS®