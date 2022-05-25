On May 23, 2022, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed Trevan Desales Gant, age 19, of no fixed address, enter a vehicle in the 21300 block of Jettison Drive Lexington Park. Gant had several outstanding violations of probation warrants for assault second-degree and illegal possession of ammunition.

A vehicle stop was conducted, and Gant was taken into custody. While in custody, Gant possibly had possession of a firearm. Gant is a prohibited person by Maryland law from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

After Gant’s arrest, the Criminal Investigations Division conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 21300 block of Jettison Drive in Lexington Park. The search warrant yielded a semi-automatic shotgun along with a bandolier and ammunition.

Gant was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was served the outstanding warrants and charged with several firearms-related offenses. Gant remains incarcerated on a no-bond status.