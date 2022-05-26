Liam is a 6-year-old, 30-pound, tri-color beagle boy ISO his forever home. This waggy tail-happy boy enjoys the company of both people and other dogs.

Liam would love to have a fenced yard and canine companion for sniffing and exploring adventures.

Please click this link, and visit Liam to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Liam has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Email us at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Liam.