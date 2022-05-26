On May 24 at 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a restaurant in the 2900 block of Crain Highway for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed a woman exited a vehicle.

While she was crossing the lot, she was struck by a pickup truck traveling in the parking lot. The driver of the truck remained on the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital with injuries to her leg; she was pronounced deceased on May 25.

She has been identified as Joyce Ann Thorne, 83, of Charlotte Hall, MD. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cpl. Spence of the Traffic Operations Unit at 301-932-3514. The investigation is ongoing.