Three lucky Pick 5 players collected $25,000 prizes each this week in the days leading up to Memorial Day weekend.

The winners are a 57-year-old woman from Lexington Park, a 66-year-old woman from Gaithersburg, and a 69-year-old man from Gambrills. Their big wins came in the May 11, 13, and 14 drawings.

The Lexington Park resident found her Lottery luck at Leonardtown Wine & Spirits, located at 25470 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. The lucky lady placed a $.50 straight bet on both the May 11 midday and evening drawings at the St. Mary’s County business using the digits 22025. Later that night, she checked the results and was very excited to learn that she had won $25,000 in the evening drawing. The happy player told Lottery officials that she plans to buy a new car with her $25,000 prize.

The Gaithersburg woman bought her lucky 50-cent straight bet ticket for the May 13 evening drawing. She played 56982 for her $25,000 win at Flower Hill Beer & Wine. The Montgomery County store is located at 18253 Flower Hill Way in Gaithersburg.

The Gambrills resident bought his winning ticket in the May 14 evening drawing at 7-Eleven #37043 located in Baltimore, 300 North Charles Street. A random stop for a beverage turned into a big win on a 50-cent straight bet on the numbers 70261. The Anne Arundel County resident was very excited to learn of his win. He plans to use his winnings to vacation in Jordan.

All three Lottery retailers will each receive a $250 bonus from the Lottery for their respective roles in selling $25,000-winning Pick 5 tickets.