Charles County Government Television (CCGTV) is the recipient of the 2022 National Association of Counties Achievement Award, as well as a two-time recognized winner at the 43rd Annual Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens which honors excellence in video and television. The National Association of Counties Achievement Award recognizes innovative county government programs.

Charles County Government Television (CCGTV) was awarded the 2022 National Association of Counties Achievement Award in the Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation Category for the “Deep Roots & Many Branches: The African American Experience in Charles County” documentary series. The award-winning documentary series is available for viewing at https://bit.ly/3KTPRR7. For a full list of National Association of Counties Achievement Award winners, click here.

“Blue Jay Motel” is the silver Telly Award winner in Non-Broadcast – History. In Charles County, there were two motels, a restaurant, and seasonal hotel listed in The Green Book, a guide for African American travelers and motorists from the 1930s to 1960s. One of these was the Blue Jay Motel. This video features the story of the owner of the Blue Jay Motel, Arthur Farrar from the perspectives of his cousin and his grandson; as well as other local historians. This award-winning documentary is available for viewing at https://bit.ly/3LNHR3h.

“The Village of Pomonkey” is a bronze Telly award winner for Non-broadcast – Documentary. The Village of Pomonkey is a significant historic location in our county. Hear from county residents about what this special place means to them. This is available for viewing at https://bit.ly/3sXUv9q.

Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world. This year’s Telly Awards received over 11,000 entries and had global submissions from Australia, Mexico, across Europe and Asia. For a full list of Telly Award winners, click here.

Video Production Specialist Lee Ann Stone produced, edited, and videoed all the videos in the “Deep Roots & Many Branches: The African American Experience in Charles County.” Her expertise and passion for video were vital to this project’s success, as well as the historical knowledge and community connections of Planning Supervisor Cathy Thompson. The project would not have been possible without our community members who shared their valuable stories.