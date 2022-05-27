LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior captain Abe Hubbard (Owings, Md./Northern) was selected to the 2022 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning.

The seven-member United East Men’s Lacrosse All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory, and respectfulness in defeat. Everyone was chosen by their coach as a representative who embodies the Division III spirit. Abe Hubbard vs. McDaniel (2.26.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Hubbard saw action in 14 games with three starts for the 2022 United East Men’s Lacrosse Champions in his final season as a Seahawk. The 6-2 midfielder contributed a team third-best 15 assists, a fourth-best 34 points, and a fifth-best 19 goals. He was also tied for second on the team with five man-up goals while chipping in 11 ground balls.

Named to the 2022 All-United East First Team for his first postseason honor, Hubbard finished his four-year career with 77 goals and 29 assists for 106 career points. He notched his 100th career point on April 24 against No. 8 Dickinson College with four points on three goals and one assist.

As an economics major and business minor, Hubbard graduated with a 3.22 cumulative grade point average. He was named to the 2020 Capital Athletic Conference All-Academic Team as well.