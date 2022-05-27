Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health is alerting consumers to the voluntary recall of Jif peanut butter products by parent company J.M. Smucker Company due to potential salmonella contamination. For more information and a list of UPC codes, please also see the U.S. Food and Drug Administration release.

Consumers should check their homes for Jif peanut butter products that have lot code numbers between 1274425 and 2140425, and only if the first seven digits end with 425. Photo examples are below. Credit: Maryland Department of Health

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps within six hours to four days after infection. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment. Some people, including the elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to experience severe illness and may require hospitalization. Additional information about Salmonella infections is available from the CDC.

If you have the recalled products, throw them away and clean all surfaces that may have touched the products. Watch for symptoms of stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, headache, or fever. If you have symptoms, contact a healthcare provider.