PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 26, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Public Works will close a section of Grays Road in Prince Frederick, beginning Monday, June 6, 2022, to repair damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias. The road will remain closed through Aug. 1, 2022, weather permitting.

Tropical Storm Isaias made landfall in August 2020, leaving significant damages in Calvert County. During construction, a section of Grays Road between Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and the Gatewood Preserve will be closed to traffic in both directions. A detour will be in effect on Sixes Road and Broomes Island Road.

Citizens are advised that access to Battle Creek Cypress Swamp, Grays Road Dog Park and Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm will be detoured through the duration of the work. Signs will be in place to notify citizens of the closure and detours to safe alternate routes. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area while construction is underway.