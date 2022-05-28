Kent Randell, the college archivist, received a commendation from the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County on May 24, 2022, with a Historic Preservation Service Award, for his research work on a manuscript about the Susquehanna estate and the families connected with it.

Kent Randell, college archivist Credit: St. Mary’s College of Maryland

The commendation stated that Randell’s work has “enhanced the quality of life and given St. Mary’s County residents a greater understanding of the richness and diversity of their cultural and architectural heritage.” Randell completed a six-year term on the St. Mary’s County Historic Preservation Commission in 2021.

The Susquehanna estate’s history is documented in the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Archives in the following collection.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply