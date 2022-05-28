Kent Randell, the college archivist, received a commendation from the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County on May 24, 2022, with a Historic Preservation Service Award, for his research work on a manuscript about the Susquehanna estate and the families connected with it.

Kent Randell, college archivist Credit: St. Mary’s College of Maryland

The commendation stated that Randell’s work has “enhanced the quality of life and given St. Mary’s County residents a greater understanding of the richness and diversity of their cultural and architectural heritage.” Randell completed a six-year term on the St. Mary’s County Historic Preservation Commission in 2021.

The Susquehanna estate’s history is documented in the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Archives in the following collection.