(Family Features) Firing up the grill and watching tender cuts sizzle on the grates means a mouthwatering meal is on the way, but don’t forget about the dressings and toppings that make summertime dinners truly delicious.

The next time you want to sear a juicy steak, try this Filet Mignon with Blue Cheese Chive Butter recipe from Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose. Thick, tender filet mignon is grilled to warm medium-rare doneness and then topped with cool, creamy, homemade butter: its perfect summer sidekick.

Discover more grilling inspiration at OmahaSteaks.com/Summer .

Filet Mignon with Blue Cheese Chive Butter

Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose

Servings: 2

Blue Cheese Chive Butter:

4 ounces unsalted butter, cubed

4 ounces blue cheese

1 tablespoon fresh chives, minced

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Filet Mignon:

2 Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Filet Mignons

Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Rub

To make blue cheese chive butter:

In a medium bowl, use a rubber spatula to fold and incorporate butter, blue cheese, chives, salt, and pepper.

Section 18 inches of plastic wrap and place blue cheese chive butter about 6 inches above the bottom. Take the bottom portion of plastic wrap and place over blue cheese chive butter then shape butter into a 1 1/2-inch cylinder.

Continue to roll butter in plastic; pinch ends of plastic wrap while rolling to tighten cylinder.

Once size and tightness are achieved, tie off loose ends of plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours, until blue cheese chive butter is chilled and firm.

To make filet mignon: