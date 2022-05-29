The month of June brings the end of school days and the beginning of summer when Southern Marylanders get out and embrace their place on this planet, the Chesapeake Bay. Artworks@7th Gallery is celebrating life along the Chesapeake Bay and our community under the Chesapeake skies.

The Chesapeake Bay is an abundant source of nature activities, from hiking to birdwatching and beachcombing. Boating, kayaking, fishing, and crabbing are enjoyed by all ages up and down the long Calvert coast. All of this inspires artists to capture the beauty and awe of Chesapeake Bay. From Lesley Alexander’s acrylic of birds taking up residence on a buoy in the bay to Donna Tizol’s multi-media picture of a blue heron and Mary Gault’s Cove Point on crab crate bottom. You’re sure to find something to pique your interest! Credit: ArtWorks@7th Presents Credit: ArtWorks@7th Presents Credit: ArtWorks@7th Presents Credit: ArtWorks@7th Presents Credit: ArtWorks@7th Presents Credit: ArtWorks@7th Presents

Our featured artist this month is JoAnn Laboy, an abstract artist residing in Washington D.C. Her art practice incorporates various materials into her work to express her fascination with shapes, lines, and marks and the spaces they create – an interest she says dates back to her love of algebra and geometry.

As an added bonus, Artworks@7th will be open for North Beach on First Friday (June 3) from 6 – 9 PM.

Please join us for our opening reception on June 4 from 1 until 4; light refreshments will be served. If you can’t make the reception, visit the gallery any time during the month to see art from local artists.

Money spent locally stays in the local economy and continues to strengthen the economic base of the entire community. Small local businesses make indispensable contributions to communities and neighborhoods. Supporting local artists allows them the opportunity to continue to serve their communities. You will often see members of Artworks@7th supporting local charities and organizations by participating in art shows, teaching workshops, and donating items for fundraisers.

ArtWorks@7th is located at 8905 Chesapeake Avenue (near 2nd street) in North Beach, Maryland. Our summer hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

Under the Chesapeake Skies

June 2 – June 26, 2022

Open House June 4, 1 – 4 PM