BOWIE, MD – On Saturday night, the Bowie Baysox used a strong, constant, attack to break their six-game losing streak with a 7-1 beatdown of the Erie SeaWolves. Home runs from Hudson Haskin and Joey Ortiz helped lead a strong night from the Baysox, and a stellar bullpen showing prevented held Erie scoreless for six innings.

The Baysox bats came out the gate scorching hot. In the first, Bowie hit two separate home runs, both scoring two runs each. Hudson Haskin hit the first of the two, driving in Gunnar Henderson who reached base off a walk.

The second home run was hit by Joey Ortiz, who drove in Cesar Prieto to make it a 4-0 ballgame. Erie responded with a solo home run in the second, but Bowie pushed the lead back to four when J.D. Mundy doubled in the sixth and drove in Maverick Handley.

The runs didn’t end here, as Joey Ortiz’s seventh-inning double drove in two runs to extend the lead to 7-1. Bowie didn’t score again, but it didn’t matter, as the Bowie bullpen prevented the SeaWolves from even attempting to take the lead.

Ryan Watson took the mound for Bowie and posted a great effort through four. In his four innings pitched, Watson only allowed one run to the SeaWolves. Despite how well Watson played, the bullpen stole the show. After Watson was relieved in the fourth, the bullpen held Eerie scoreless through the rest of the game.

Cameron Bishop pitched through the fifth and sixth and didn’t allow any hits, while Easton Lucas pitched through the seventh and eighth and only allowed one hit during his time on the mound. Nolan Hoffman was brought in to close the ninth and retired the first three batters he faced.

For Eerie, Adam Wolf started on the mound, but he didn’t last long. After allowing four runs through five batters faced, Eerie pulled Wolf before the first inning even ended. Zac Houston was brought out in relief, and through the fifth inning didn’t allow any runs. In the sixth, reliever Nick Kuzia was brought in and allowed three more runs before being pulled in the seventh.

On offense, no one could get it going for the SeaWolves, with Quincy Nieporte’s second-inning home run being the only score Eerie had all night.

The Baysox end their six-game losing streak and boost their record to 15-27. They look to carry this momentum and get a win to close out the series against the SeaWolves on Sunday afternoon, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 PM.