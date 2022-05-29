On May 23, 2022, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from neighboring districts and Troopers from the Maryland State Police conducted a high intensity distracted driving and occupant protection detail on major roadways throughout the County. This targeted enforcement is in support of the Maryland Highway Safety Office program called ‘Operation Border to Border’. Deputies worked in areas that bordered other jurisdictions that were also participating in the program including Route 231 in the area of the Benedict Bridge.

Utilizing marked and unmarked vehicles in the three-hour detail, Calvert deputies conducted 25 traffic stops resulting in one CDS violation.

This enforcement is a continuation of directed enforcement and educational patrols conducted on various county roadways as a result of an increase in serious and fatal crashes. Additional enforcement waves will be conducted on various county roadways focused on deterring speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and occupant protection. Citizens observing any vehicles operating in a careless or reckless manner are asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911 or the non-emergency number 410-535-2800.