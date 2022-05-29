NEW ORLEANS, La. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing team finished 16th at the 2022 Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Women’s Fleet Race National Championship hosted by Tulane University at the Southern Yacht Club on Lake Pontchartrain on May 25-26.

St. Mary’s College, which fought for an eighth-place finish in the Women’s Fleet Race Western Semifinal on May 23-24 as the No. 7 seed, placed 16th in the 18-team field with 269 points. The Seahawks moved up a spot from Wednesday’s placement of 17th. Emma Gronda (l.) and Katherine Bennett at ICSA Women’s Fleet Race Nationals (May 2022) Credit: Parker Waters / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The Division B boat skippered by Kathleen Bennett ’22 and crewed by Emma Gronda ’22 tallied a 13th-place finish with 124 points, collecting a pair of top-5 finishes with a fourth-place finish in Race 10B and a fifth-place finish in Race 2B.

Madison Bashaw ’24 skippered the Division A boat with Anna Flynn ’25 (Races 1-2) and Ellie Sekowski ’23 (3-18) as crew, finishing 16th with 145 points. They posted seventh-place finishes in Races 7A and 13A.

Boston College claimed the Gerald Miller Trophy for the fourth time in school history (2008, 2012, 2018), and first since 2018, by winning the 2022 ICSA Women’s Fleet Race National Championship title. The College of Charleston, the defending champion, finished 17th behind the Seahawks with 285 points.

The Seahawks have brought home the Miller Trophy twice in 1995 and 2007.

Up Next for the Seahawks