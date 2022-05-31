(Charleston, WV, May 30, 2022) There was no power shortage today at Appalachian Power Park as the Blue Crabs lineup exploded with 33 total bases in today’s 10-3 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds. McKenzie Mills (W, 4-1) took the hill today for the Crabs as they looked to get on the right track after dropping their first series of the season and losing three out of their last five games.

The top of the second inning started off with a lead-off single by Alex Crosby to put a runner on for Joe DeLuca. The designated hitter started off the scoring with a towering two-run home run in the top of the second inning. An Austin Rei single and a Michael Baca double put two runners in scoring position for Southern Maryland with only one out. Jack Sundberg then grounded into a fielder’s choice to bring home Rei, and Zack Collier tallied another RBI this season with an RBI single up the middle to bring home Baca before Charleston was able to stop the bleeding. Southern Maryland’s lead grew to 4-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning.

The top of the third inning started off the exact same way as the top of the second inning. Alex Crosby led off the inning with a base hit, then Joe DeLuca sent his second long ball over the right-field wall for his second home run of the game. With two outs in the top of the third inning, Michael Baca sent his second homer of the season over the left-field wall to give the Crabs a 7-0 after the top of the third.

A hit-batter and a few singles brought across a run for Charleston in the bottom of the third inning, but Southern Maryland still held a comfortable 7-1 lead heading into the fourth inning.

Alex Crosby had an impressive day at the plate, going 3-5 with an RBI and scoring twice in the process. In the top of the fourth inning, a few walks put a runner in scoring position with one out. Alex Crosby then laced a single up the middle, scoring Ian Yetsko from second and adding another run on top of their early lead.

The bottom of the fifth inning started to look promising for Charleston. Scotty Burcham singled and Afernee Seymour put two runners in scoring position with just one out in the inning. Juan Carlo Perez would then his a sacrifice-fly to bring in Burcham, and a rare wild pitch from McKenzie Mills brought home Seymour as the Blue Crabs’ led 8-3 after five innings.