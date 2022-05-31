LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Senior Jud e Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) was named a United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) All-America Honorable Mention as announced by the USILA on Thursday afternoon. This is Brown’s second career All-America award.

This is the 16th USILA All-America award for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse program with Brown being the 15th player to earn the honor. He is the first Seahawk to pick up USILA All-America honors since Taylor Cook ’13 and Peter Windsor ’12 did it in 2012. Jude Brown vs. McDaniel (2.26.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

“Jude had a historic year that capped off an amazing career here at St. Mary’s. It was an honor to coach him, and I am very proud of this honor he very much earned!” seventh-year Head Coach Jason Childs .

In 2020, Brown earned a spot on the Maverik Division III Media All-America Fourth Team for his first-ever All-America honor. He was named an Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-America Honorable Mention to kick off the 2022 campaign.

The 2022 United East Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Brown also garnered All-United East First honors to wrap up his career as a two-time all-conference selection (2021 All-Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Second Team). He was just the second Player of the Year honoree in St. Mary’s College men’s lacrosse history as Greg Matthews ’94 nabbed Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Player of the Year honors in 1993.

A two-time selection to the USILA Division III Team of the Week this season, Brown became the program’s all-time assist leader on April 24, surpassing the previous mark of 127 set by Dave Mueller ’06 with a two-assist performance against Dickinson College. He also set the single-season record for points on April 30, breaking the old record of 95 also established by Mueller in 2006 with a nine-point effort at Medaille College.

Brown finished his senior campaign as the United East leader with 52 goals, 3.06 goals per game, 104 points, and 6.12 points per game while ranking second in the league with 52 assists. A four-time United East Offensive Player of the Week, the 5-9 attackman currently ranks eighth in Division III in points per game and 13th with 3.06 assists per game. He also added 41 ground balls and caused 14 turnovers.

He concludes his fantastic four-year career with 116 goals and 136 assists for 252 points plus 112 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers in 56 games played and started.

In its inaugural season in the United East, St. Mary’s (14-4) claimed the No. 2 seed with a 5-1 conference record and then captured the 2022 United East Men’s Championship Tournament title on May 7 with a 13-5 win at No. 1 seed SUNY Morrisville. The Seahawks set the single-season record for wins with 14.