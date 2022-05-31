University of Maryland, College Park- On Saturday, May 28, 2022, the Calvert High School Varisty Softball climbed a hurdle. One year removed from losing the state title in an extra-inning game versus Queen Anne County High School, the Cavaliers scored the winning run on a right-field single by Junior Grace Atherton. The single brought in Freshman Emily Milam and sealed the game. The Cavaliers were Champions.

With a 12-1 Conference record, and 17-1 overall, the Cavaliers finished first in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference(SMAC) standings. With that, they also were seeded #1 in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association(MPSSAA) Class 2A Girls Softball State Tournament. Calvert High School Varsity Softball 2022 Credit: Nutter Photography / The Southern Maryland Chronicle

In the tournament, they dispatched Patuxent(4-3), La Plata(4-0), Eastern Tech(10-0), Walkersville(11-0), and finally Rising Sun(5-4).

The Championship was exciting from start to finish. In the fifth inning, the Cavaliers had a 4-1 lead before Rising Sun scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh, making it a 4-4 tie. Calvert did not score in the seventh and the game went to extra innings.

Calvert Junior Emma DeBoer escaped the 8th-inning, allowing just six hits the entire match for four runs(3 earned). Calvert H.S. Varsity Softball vs Rising Sun MPSSAA Championship May 28, 2022 Credit: Nutter Photography / The Southern Maryland Chronicle

In the bottom of the 8th, Calvert had two runners on at first and third. With the count of 1(strikes)-2(balls), Atherton got a blooper into right field to score Milam. With Milam crossing the plate, Calvert beat Rising Sun 5-4. The loss to Queen Anne a year ago washed away as the Cavaliers became the 2022 MPSSAA Class 2A Varsity Softball Champions.

“This game is a complete team win, everyone contributed and it was really awesome to see the people who haven’t been hitting be successful at the plate and people in the field just make incredible plays. We were there for each other when mattered and now we brought it home,” said Calvert Junior Emma DeBoer.