Universtiy of Maryland, College Park- The Lady Braves took commanding control of the MPSSAA Softball State Championship match against Linganore by the third inning, leading 6-1. But Linganore wasn’t done and stormed back with four runs in the fourth, followed by two in the seventh.

Late in the seventh, Linganore starting pitcher, Camryn Mackay got to second base. Then Linganore relief pitcher Kelli Ridgell hit a fly to shallow left, where right-fielder Chelsea Bassford was set to grab the game-winning out. But Bassford didn't grip the ball tight enough and it fell out, allowing Lignanore to score the tying run.

Linganore scored 2 runs in the eighth started by Kaitlyn Healy’s triple that scored Amanda Kinsey( who was on 2nd base per international tie-breaking rules). A fielder’s choice on Michaela Galcik’s grounder scored Healy, with Linganore taking a 9-7 lead.

Chopticon’s Kaylee Overby trimmed the lead to 9-8 with a one-out single. Then Helen Bailey and Chelsea Bassford both walked. With the bases load and two outs, Dakota Headley came to the plate. The walk-off winning run was not to be had, as Headley ground back to the pitcher for the final out.

Overby told the Southern Maryland News’s Ted Black, “It was definitely disappointing to walk off the field after losing tonight. But I think we’ll learn from this and be better next year. Most of us are back next year and I expect us to come back here next year.”

"We never give up even when we are down. Throughout the entire game, we put pressure on their defense and made them make plays. We had key hits and continued to build up momentum one batter at a time. On the field, we made good plays and despite the fact that we didn't end up winning this game it was hard-fought and I am proud to have made it this far," said Chopticon Freshman Carrie Hayden.

“[The]Chopticon High School softball season was a blessing. I am beyond grateful to play with the most incredible, talented group of amazing girls. We’ve had our ups and downs with the team as a whole but we kept our heads high and gave everything we got to fight till the end. Seniors, thank you for letting me be part of your final ride with Chopticon, I wish every single one of you the best in the future that is waiting for you. As for coaches, I would like to thank you for supporting us and the determination for leading us in the direction of success. As a final result, I will take this moment as a great lesson, a lesson that the things that you want do not come easy to you. You need to work hard and put great effort into it even if you are exhausted. Therefore, I am determined to come back next year to work harder and stronger to fight it to the very end for my final ride. Thank you 2022 Chopticon High school softball season”, said Chopticon’s Laci Wood.

Chopticon made it to the finals after a 10-3 conference record and 12-3 overall. Chopticon, as a #1 seed in the MPSSAA Tournament had a first-round bye, then played St. Charles(9-0), Northern(6-5), Howard(3-2), Decatur(14-0) before falling to Linganore 9-8.

Chopticon is coached by Kevin Cioppa. Chopticon will be bringing back several of this year’s team next season.

“This is a competitive game and everyone did their part and contributed, we had hard key hits when we were up at the plate and good defensive plays, Chopticon fought until the very end when it mattered the most and we stuck together as a team although we did not come home with a win, this time come next season we will be ready to take home the win,” said Chopticon Junior Kylie Nutter.