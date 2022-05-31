LATHAM, N.Y. – Junior Garrett Pullium (Mechanicsville, Md./Chopticon) was named to the 2022 United East Conference Baseball All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Thursday morning. Garrett Pulliam vs New Paltz (2.20.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The eight-member United East Baseball All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory, and respectfulness in defeat. Everyone was chosen by their coach as a representative who embodies the Division III spirit.

Pullium started all 25 games that he played in for the Seahawks. The 6-1 first baseman finished fifth on the team with a .289 batting average in his first season at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. He was second for the Seahawks with seven stolen bases (7-9) while ranking third with 26 hits and 22 runs.

He also collected 13 RBI, one double, and one home run while posting a .982 fielding percentage with a team-best 203 putouts, 16 assists, and four errors in 223 chances.