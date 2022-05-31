Maryland sees over 150,000 people moving into the state each year. Maryland has strong links to Philadelphia, Washington DC, and New York City.

If you’re considering moving to Lexington Park, MD, then keep reading. This guide is designed to give you the top reasons to move to Lexington Park, and why Maryland is a desirable place to live.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Why Live In Lexington Park, MD?

To understand why Lexington Park, Maryland , is a good place to live, you need to understand what your quality of life will be like in the area. Here is some basic information on the spot, including the crime rate, schooling, and job opportunities in Lexington Park.

Crime Rate

Information gathered by Neighborhood Scout revealed the following information about the crime rate in Lexington Park, MD:

Lexington Park is safer than 24% of American cities.

There are 43 violent crimes reported annually in Lexington Park.

There are 257 property crimes reported annually in Lexington Park.

The violent crime rate in Lexington Park sits significantly lower than the national average. The crime rate in Lexington Park makes it safer than a significant portion of American cities. This makes Lexington Park a reasonable consideration when choosing your next place to live.

Schooling

The schooling in Lexington Park, Maryland, is rated very highly on Niche.com. The public schools in Lexington Park include:

Chesapeake Charter School

Great Mills High School

Lexington Park Elementary School

Green Holly Elementary School

Esperanza Middle School

There are a few private schools in the Lexington Park area to choose from:

St. Mary’s Ryken High School

The King’s Christian Academy

Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy

Job Opportunities

The median income in Lexington Park is $74,598, which makes it an affluent area. The national median household income sits at $62,843. Lexington Park offers many opportunities for employment rates, job growth, and business growth, in addition to the cost of living. If you’re looking for a new job in a new area, you should consider Lexington Park.

Top Amenities in Lexington Park, Maryland

To give you an idea of what it’s like to live in Lexington Park and the best places to visit, we have supplied you with some of the top amenities and sights in Lexington Park:

St. Mary’s State Park – located near Lexington Park, St. Mary’s State Park is a great place for game hunting in the wildlands.

located near Lexington Park, St. Mary’s State Park is a great place for game hunting in the wildlands. The Maryland Dove – a recreation of the 17th-century ship ‘The Dove’ sits on St. Mary’s river and makes an excellent day out for you and your family.

a recreation of the 17th-century ship ‘The Dove’ sits on St. Mary’s river and makes an excellent day out for you and your family. Restaurants – from gourmet spots to alehouses and cultural cuisine, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in Lexington Park.

What Makes Maryland A Good Place To Live?

Let’s discuss what life is like in Maryland, and why Maryland might make a good choice when choosing where you should move to!

Maryland has an Impressive Economy

Maryland has one of the best economies in the nation. If you’re looking for a job in Maryland, you won’t have a difficult time. Most of the cities in Maryland sit under an hour away from Washington DC, which means the government contributes to the booming economy.

The aerospace sector in Maryland is also impressive, and Maryland is home to some thriving tech and trade industries. Take a look at the cost of living in Maryland using this helpful cost of living calculator tool !

Diverse Culture And Vibrant Cities

Living in Maryland puts you close to a wide range of major cities. Baltimore, the state’s capital, sits in between Washington DC and Philadelphia, and there are close links to New York. There are many vibrant cities within reach of Maryland.

Maryland sits on the border between the north and south, which makes it a rich blend of both northern and southern cultures.

The Great Outdoors

41% of this green state is covered in trees . If you love hiking, camping trips, and sitting by the fireside in the great outdoors, this state has no shortage of wilderness for you to explore. Chesapeake Bay provides access to sandy beaches, marshes, and freshwater creeks galore.

The landscape in Maryland is hugely diverse – not only will you be able to enjoy some nautical and beach adventures , but you will also have access to mountainous terrain. The Blue Ridge Mountains will be right on your doorstep for beautiful hikes beyond your imagination!

There are two main state parks to enjoy in Maryland – the Cunningham Falls State Park and the Catoctin Mountain Park. Another worthy mention is the island Assateague, which is famed for its colony of wild ponies that roam freely on the island. If you’re a nature lover, you won’t be disappointed with what Maryland offers.

Summary

If you’re considering moving to Lexington Park, MD, then a whole host of natural wonders await you, from sandy beaches to wild horse islands, and beautiful mountain vistas. Maryland offers many cities on your doorstep, a booming economy and job market, and excellent schooling. Hopefully, this guide has filled you in on the important benefits of moving to Lexington Park, Maryland.