SOLOMONS, MD (May 26, 2022) — The Green Living Festival & Market, Southern Maryland’s leading sustainability event, will be held on Saturday, June 4, from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center (13470 Dowell Road, Solomons, MD). Hosted by the Calvert County Citizens Green Team, this family-friendly festival is free and open to the public.

Attendees can visit various vendors and organizations to explore green living trends and gain expert knowledge about sustainability. From local small-scale farming to earth-based art and crafts, the vendors have something for everyone. In addition, local and regional resources will have presentations and demonstrations throughout the day for attendees to learn more about recycling, watershed pollution, air quality, gardening programs, and much more.

Vendors will have giveaways, raffles, and activities for all to enjoy. Green Living Festival & Market is an event that engages and encourages people of all ages to live a sustainable lifestyle. Admission is free at the Festival and Market area.

The event is sponsored by Constellation; SMECO; Calvert Health; Cove Point LNG; Cove Point Natural Heritage Trust; Grounded Solar; O’Brien Realty; Calvert County Democratic Women’s Club; Clean Choice Energy; Maryland Forestry Foundation; Refill Goodness; Grandpap’s Country Harvest; Travel Leaders; Corn Crib Studio & Publishing.

The Green Living Festival & Market is a Rain or Shine event. Masks are not required but encouraged. For more information about this event, visit www.annmariegarden.org, call (410) 326-4640, or email info@annmariegarden.org.

Founded in 2009, the Calvert County Citizens Green Team works to promote sustainable lifestyles by identifying and sharing innovative green technologies, hosting an annual Calvert County Green event, and encouraging environmental stewardship among county citizens in their workplaces, homes, and communities. Find us on Facebook at Calvert County Citizens Green Team for more information.