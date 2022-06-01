Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.