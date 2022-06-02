BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox rolled on into the month of June with more hitting, as they slapped another 12 hits against the Altoona Curve on the way to a 5-3 win on Wednesday night, their fourth-consecutive win. Gunnar Henderson collected three hits for the second-straight day, while every Baysox batter reached base at least once.

The offense set their tone of contact early in the first inning when they popped three hits, but could not score any runs against Altoona starter Mike Burrows. Andrew Daschbach made sure a run would score in the second inning when he launched a solo home run to left field, his seventh of the season. Bowie continued their two-out magic in the third inning when Cody Roberts hit an automatic double to left-center field to drive in a second run.

With a single and two walks to open the fourth inning, Bowie knocked Burrows (L, 3-1) out of the game with just a season-low three innings, but the Baysox could only draw one run out of the bases-loaded situation, a sacrifice fly by Henderson. Things held quiet for the Bowie offense against Tahnaj Thomas and Travis MacGregor out of the Altoona pen until Cristopher Cespedes and Henderson each tabbed RBI hits against MacGregor in the eighth inning. Austin Roberts polished off the night for Altoona pitching with a scoreless ninth inning.

The eighth-inning runs for Bowie turned out to be critical. While Zach Peek did open with four scoreless innings for Bowie, aided by grooving three double plays, Conner Loeprich would run into trouble after starting his day with two scoreless innings of relief. Matt Fraizer laced a triple to right-center field in the seventh inning before scoring on a groundout. Brendt Citta doubled to open the eighth inning and scored on a two-out single by Jared Triolo. Following another single, Loeprich (W, 1-1) was replaced by Shelton Perkins, and Perkins quickly fired a strikeout to end the eighth.

Taking on the ninth inning, Perkins allowed a pair of runners into scoring position early behind a hit batter, a walk, and a wild pitch. Pinch-hitter Blake Sabol delivered one run for Altoona with an RBI single to right field and represented a tying run at first base. Perkins held on to work a pop out from leadoff batter Andres Alvarez, however, to end the night.

Bowie’s four-game win streak is their longest since taking the first four games of their series with the Akron RubberDucks from April 19th to the 22nd. The win bumps Bowie up to an 18-27 record. The Baysox and Curve will continue their six-game set on Thursday at PNG Field in Altoona, with the first pitch set for 6:00 p.m.