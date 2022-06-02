On June 1, a school administrator at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School notified a school resource officer (SRO) of a student in possession of suspected marijuana edibles. The SRO recovered the edibles from the student and notified a parent.

Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Parents are asked to talk with their children about the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids that contain dangerous substances, as there is a risk the substance could be life-threatening and contain poisons such as fentanyl or other toxic materials.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call PFC Tyner at 301-932-2222. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.