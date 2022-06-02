The 211 graduates of Henry E. Lackey High School celebrated their accomplishments — big and small — during their graduation ceremony on June 1 at Regency Furniture Stadium.

“For about 720 days, we have been getting up early, preparing ourselves, and keeping it together all for this moment,” Tyne Kidd, president of the Class of 2022, said. Marc Brice II, left, a member of Henry E. Lackey High School’s Class of 2022, practices singing the “Star Spangled Banner” prior to the school’s graduation ceremony June 1 at Regency Furniture Stadium. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Friends arrive to Regency Furniture Stadium for their graduation from Henry E. Lackey High School. Lackey’s Class of 2022 earned nearly $14 million in scholarship offers. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Henry E. Lackey High School valedictorian Morgan Martin, left, and salutatorian Charlie Klinger arrive at Regency Furniture Stadium ahead of the school’s graduation ceremony on June 1. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Henry E. Lackey High School graduates celebrate earning their diplomas. Lackey conferred 211 diplomas during the June 1 ceremony. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Salutatorian Charlie Klinger agreed. “We have reached a great milestone today,” she said. Klinger quoted rapper Tupac Shakur — “Happy are those who dream dreams and are ready to pay the price to make them come true,” she said. Klinger, who accepted an appointment to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and plans to study marine and environmental science, urged her fellow graduates to find their passion and “just go for it,” she said. “Let us not take the years ahead for granted. Don’t let your story be about what could have been. Let your story be about the dream you lived.”

Morgan Martin, valedictorian, will study biochemistry at Lipscomb University in Nashville with plans to go into the field of neonatal-perinatal medicine. She earned a trustee full-tuition scholarship to Lipscomb and a Banneker/Key full scholarship to the University of Maryland, College Park. Martin is a fourth-generation Lackey graduate. Her great-grandmother graduated from Lackey in 1946, her grandparents met at the school before graduating in 1969, and her mother graduated in the 1990s, Martin said. “Lackey has been very good for me the past four years,” Martin said. “Lackey offers relationships with teachers who see you for who we are and are sincerely rooting for our success.”

Principal Kathy Perriello thanked the teachers who have helped shape the character of the students. She also offered her appreciation for the partnerships parents and families built with school staff. Because of the strong relationships between school and home, most students accomplished big wins and — maybe more importantly — small, everyday victories.

“Life is not about collecting trophies. It’s about making a difference in the lives of others,” Perriello said. “Please continue to grow in all that you do. Be the person who you needed when you were hurting, not the person who hurt you.”

Lackey’s Class of 2022 earned nearly $14 million in scholarship offers. As of June 1 St. Charles, Maurice J. McDonough, and Lackey high schools have held ceremonies. For links to view past ceremonies, click here. Westlake students graduate later today. Thomas Stone and La Plata High School are set to graduate on June 2, and North Point High School’s ceremony is scheduled for June 3.