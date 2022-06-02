UPDATE June 2, 2022: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified two La Plata High School students as the people responsible for raising a Confederate flag in the school’s parking lot during the overnight hours of May 18.

Investigators worked closely with the Charles County Public Schools and have also consulted with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office. In addition to administrative sanctions through the school system, the Sheriff’s Office is exploring violations of Maryland Law.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222.

May 20, 2022: Charles County Sheriff's detectives assigned to the Homeland Security Section are releasing photos taken from a surveillance camera at La Plata High School showing at least two people who may have been involved in the raising of a confederate flag at the school's entrance. Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

A preliminary investigation shows the suspects arrived at the school at approximately 11:50 p.m. on May 18 at which time it is believed they placed the flag on the flagpole and raised it. Members of the school’s JROTC discovered the flag the following morning.

The Sheriff’s Office is pursuing leads and seeking the public’s help in identifying the people responsible in an effort to better assess the motive and determine whether there are any underlying threats associated with the case. The photos, which are grainy; may help lead to the identities of the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about criminal activity at schools, may contact the confidential tip line at CCPS at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.