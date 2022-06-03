The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) will hold a public informational workshop regarding the Bay Ridge Well Project No.: 8091WL for the MetCom site located at 20944 Sawgrass Drive in the Bay Ridge Estates subdivision.

This project will provide a new 600 to 700 gallon per minute production well and well house to replace the failed well at Great Mills Center located at 20779 Langley Road. The new well is designed to balance production, increase efficiency and improve system performance and will be integrated into the Lexington Park Water System.

The Public Informational Workshop will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM in the Main Conference Room of MetCom’s Administrative Office located at 23121 Camden Way, California, Maryland.

Proposed contract documents, including plans and specifications, are available for inspection at the time of the meeting or at MetCom’s Engineering Department, (address noted above) by appointment from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM Monday through Friday.

All interested persons are welcome to attend this Public Workshop. Please contact the Metropolitan Commission offices at 301-737-7400 Ext. 301 or engineering@metcom.org to make an appointment, or speak with us concerning questions or comments regarding this project.

Learn more about MetCom Capital Improvement Projects and budgets by visiting the MetCom website at Capital Improvement Projects | metcom.