Amira Abujuma, a rising North Point High School senior, is the Student Member of the Board of Education for the 2022-2023 school year.

A total of 2,876 student votes were cast in the election held May 8-27. Students in Grades 6-12 were eligible to participate in the election. North Point’s Amira Abujuma is the next Student Member of the Board of Education Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Abujuma received 1,968 votes to the 908 votes cast for Westlake High School Sophomore David Yum. The Charles County Association of Student Councils (CCASC) Election Oversight Committee verified the election results. Both students participated in a primary election and advanced to the final ballot.

Abujuma will be sworn into the position at the June 27 Board of Education work session. Details outlining the election process are posted on the CCASC website linked here. Student Board Members serve one-year terms.