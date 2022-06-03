UPDATE: 9:51 am: Statement from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

On June 2, 2022, at 11:41 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired. Deputies arrived on the scene and began an immediate search of the area for the suspect. Deputies on the scene heard additional shots fired and encountered the suspect outside in front of several apartments. Deputies instructed the suspect to put down the weapon, however, the suspect did not comply.

A deputy on the scene engaged the suspect at which time the gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a deputy. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries not related to gunfire. Detectives and Crime Lab Personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are forthcoming for the suspect. When the suspect has been formally charged the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will release the individual’s name. Neither the deputy nor the suspect was shot in the gunfire exchange. No additional injuries were reported from the incident.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibilities and the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with agency policy.

Lexington Park, MD- St. Mary’s County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened last night around 11:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Co. Deputies, along with the Maryland State Police were called to an area of Liberty Street for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect reportedly fired at the officers with at least one officer returning fire. The suspect was reportedly struck and after an initial search was located and transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

According to reports, multiple homes were struck by gunfire. At this time, it is not known if any of the officer’s gunfire struck the homes.

One person, Andrew Cooper, posted in the Lexington Park Facebook group, that he was taking a busload of seniors[graduates] home at 2:30 a.m. when he discovered Pegg Road shut down. “The atmosphere on my bus went from happy, energetic, and excited to quiet, depressed, and worrisome. What was supposed to be these seniors’ most exciting and happy night ended with something they are all too familiar with, violence in their neighborhood.”

Another individual stated the police were knocking on residents’ doors at 1:30 a.m. checking to make sure no one was injured.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle has been in contact with Corporal Julie Yingling, the Public Information Officer for the St. Mary’s County Sherriff’s Office, and as of this publishing(9:05 a.m.) has no comment. According to the Corporal, they were just about to start a meeting concerning the incident and will be releasing a statement soon.

This is a developing story and as with all breaking news, details can change once more information is released.