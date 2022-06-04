The Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) Department of Transportation plans to implement changes in bus routes, locations, and times for the school year 2022-2023. The changes will impact the students attending Beach Elementary, Calvert Career and Technology Academy (CTA), Calvert High School, and Windy Hill Elementary.

The changes are necessary to ensure minimized loss of instructional time at the high school level, provide the on-time performance of bus routes, and ease congestion on the Windy Hill campus and Boyd’s Turn Road.

The following changes will be implemented in the school year 2022-2023:

Calvert Career & Technology Academy (CTA) Direct Busing

Direct busing routes will pick up morning CTA students and transport them directly to CTA. A shuttle bus will then return the morning CTA students to their home schools mid-day.

Afternoon CTA students will be transported to CTA mid-day via shuttle bus from their home schools. At the conclusion of the school day, afternoon CTA students will be direct bussed home.

A bus stop will be established at each high school to accommodate CTA students participating in afterschool activities or student drivers. Students can drive from their homes and utilize this bus stop. Students are not permitted to drive to CTA.

Calvert High School Time Change

Calvert High School’s instructional day will change to 7:15 AM – 2:15 PM. Calvert High School will now have the same instructional day as all CCPS high schools.

Beach Elementary School and Windy Hill Elementary School Tier Change

Beach Elementary School will move from the 4th tier to the 3rd tier bus route and Windy Hill Elementary School will move from the 3rd tier bus route to the 4th tier bus route.

The instructional day at Beach Elementary School will be 8:45 AM- 3:30 PM.

The instructional day at Windy Hill Elementary School will be 9:15 AM- 4:10 PM.

Transportation services are available to every student enrolled in the school system. The Department of Transportation strives to provide economical, efficient, and safe transportation for all students. Please contact the Department of Transportation at 443-550-8786 if you need additional information.