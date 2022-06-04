The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) seeks applicants for three open positions on the school district Ethics Panel.

The Ethics Panel is an advisory body responsible for upholding the school district’s ethics policy and procedures. This includes, but is not limited to, oversight of conflicts of issue, financial disclosure requirements, and regulation of lobbying.

The Ethics Panel consists of three members appointed by a majority vote of the Board of Education. Members must be residents of and eligible to vote in Calvert County. An Ethics Panel member shall not be an incumbent member of the Board of Education, be an employee of CCPS, or be a student of CCPS.

Members of the panel serve five-year terms and may be reappointed. The panel meets on an as-needed basis to review financial disclosure statements, issue advisory opinions, or oversee complaints.

Complete information about the roles and responsibilities of the Ethics Panel may be found on the school system website, www.calvertnet.k12.md.us, in the Policy section. A direct link to the Administrative Procedures for Policy #1740 of the Board of Education Regarding Ethics: Ethics Panel is https://tinyurl.com/CCPSEthicsPanel.

Letters of interest and resumes must be submitted to Karen Maxey at maxeyk@calvertnet.k12.md.us by July 6, 2022.